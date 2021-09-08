Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aperam in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.56.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APEMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

APEMY opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aperam has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $65.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

