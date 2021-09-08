5,614 Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,110,000 after buying an additional 90,939 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 347,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,824,000 after purchasing an additional 99,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $66.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,355.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,362. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

