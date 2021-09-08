Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases New Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

NDAQ opened at $196.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.39. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $199.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

