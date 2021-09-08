Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 801 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.80. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

