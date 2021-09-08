Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after acquiring an additional 868,951 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after acquiring an additional 461,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $300.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

