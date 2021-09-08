Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 85.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Shares of MTCH opened at $159.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.72 and its 200-day moving average is $148.26. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

