Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.49% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,258,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 973.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94.

