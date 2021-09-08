Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,368 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI opened at $131.01 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.59 and a twelve month high of $133.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

