Telemus Capital LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 105,224 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 225.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

