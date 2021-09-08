STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. STORE Capital reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STOR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211,642 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 204,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 240,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 94,552.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 61,459 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

