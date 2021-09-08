Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,384 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 710,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,621,000 after buying an additional 559,653 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $122.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

