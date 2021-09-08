Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $327,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after buying an additional 554,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,010,000 after buying an additional 320,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,844,000 after buying an additional 236,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after buying an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,518,520. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

