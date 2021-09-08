Selfkey 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.48 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $39.13 million and $16.48 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00152208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00722509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00042081 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.