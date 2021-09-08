Kylin (KYL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.65 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges. Kylin has a market capitalization of $40.02 million and $2.65 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00152208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00722509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00042081 BTC.

Kylin Profile

KYL is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

