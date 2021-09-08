Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.500-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA opened at $379.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

