Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,899 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

