Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after acquiring an additional 415,032 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,964,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.0% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

