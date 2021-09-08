Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.81. Ralph Lauren posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.16.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

