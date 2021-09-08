Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman Buys 1,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $17,115.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Burke W. Whitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $13,920.00.

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,579,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,217 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

