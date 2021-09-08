Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after acquiring an additional 418,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

