Bp Plc Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,894.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,940.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,786.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,552.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,770.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

