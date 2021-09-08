L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $229.73 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.02.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,438,239 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 120.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

