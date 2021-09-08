Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSPD. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.62.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $118.95 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.80.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

