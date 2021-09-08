The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $618.00 at Citigroup

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $854.00 to $618.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,034.06.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE SAM opened at $559.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $743.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $983.50. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $551.47 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total value of $2,594,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,623,100. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $570,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.