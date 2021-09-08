PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

