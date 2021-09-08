Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

INTC opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its position in Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

