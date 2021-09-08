PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $13.19.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $54,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,089,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,330,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,150 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

