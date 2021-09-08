Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.91 and a 12-month high of $153.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

