Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 558 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 559.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,469,000 after buying an additional 91,703 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Finland grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 2,375,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,430,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 96,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,540,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $453.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

