Lyell Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,441 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $110,768,314.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $943,991,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,662,957 shares of company stock worth $3,455,924,132. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.04. The stock has a market cap of $412.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

