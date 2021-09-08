Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 4,776 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134,549 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $421,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

