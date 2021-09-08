Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average of $108.52. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

