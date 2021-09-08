Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,462 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 439,197 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,908,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,500,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $116.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $122.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.