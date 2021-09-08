Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

