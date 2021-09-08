Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $768,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $428.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $430.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

