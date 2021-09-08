PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

