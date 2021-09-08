NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
OTCMKTS:NASB opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.15. NASB Financial has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $74.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43.
NASB Financial Company Profile
