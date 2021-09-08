NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

OTCMKTS:NASB opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.15. NASB Financial has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $74.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

