Orient Walt One Day Trading Volume Tops $477,448.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $477,448.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00127031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00176107 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.38 or 0.07162632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,686.41 or 1.00378039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.58 or 0.00745164 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks?Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HTDFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.