Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,373,494 shares in the company, valued at $83,288,676.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 944,230 shares of company stock worth $53,074,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.