Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vantage Towers currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of VTWRF opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

