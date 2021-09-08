Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 66,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 43,259 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

