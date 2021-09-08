Western Wealth Management LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,435 shares of company stock valued at $115,482,193. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $299.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.43, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.55. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

