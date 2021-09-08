Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,354,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

