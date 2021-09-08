Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 8,190 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after acquiring an additional 329,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DRE opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.