Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

