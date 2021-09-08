Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of CF Industries worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,636,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $24,124,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $23,779,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 194.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after buying an additional 460,407 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.