Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,391 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PVH were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 243,147 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 186,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,605 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

