Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.22 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Absci has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $31.53.

Get Absci alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABSI shares. Cowen started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.