Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.22 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Absci has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $31.53.
In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 over the last ninety days.
Absci Company Profile
Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.
