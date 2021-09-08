CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in CSX by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 125,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 83,628 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

