Bp Plc Sells 39,978 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,978 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Shares of F opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

